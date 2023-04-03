The manufacturing sector in India ended the fiscal with the strongest operating conditions, a study based on a survey by S&P Global released on Monday said. However, not much improvement was seen on the job front.

The result of the survey, better known as the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing closed the fiscal year at 56.4 as against 55.3 in February. The manufacturing sector has a share of over 15 per cent in Gross Value Added (GVA) and is considered a sector for job multiplier.

The survey result, based on 400 purchasing managers of different sub-sectors of manufacturing, remarked that the sector posted a remarkable performance at the end of the final fiscal quarter, as the growth of factory orders and production quickened to the strongest in three months.

“With pressure on supply chains subsiding and raw material availability improving, input cost inflation retreated to its second-lowest mark in two-and-a-half years,” it said while adding that producers concentrated on rebuilding their stocks.

Robust increases in buying levels in recent months supported a near-record accumulation of input inventories in March. PMI average for the final fiscal quarter (55.7) came in below that recorded in the prior period (56.3 in Q3).

Mild pressure

The survey result showed that there was evidence of only mild pressure on the capacity of goods producers, as outstanding business volumes rose at a marginal rate that was the weakest in a year. Hence, “goods producers kept payroll numbers broadly unchanged in March. This followed a one-year sequence of monthly increases in employment,” the result said.

Commenting on the survey result Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that underlying demand for Indian goods remained strong in March, underscored by the quickest upturn in factory orders for three months. Hence, production continued to expand at a robust clip and firms stepped up their stock-building efforts.

Companies reported abundant capacity among themselves and their suppliers. Pending workloads expanded only marginally in March, hindering job creation.

As for supply chains, improved availability of raw materials among vendors resulted in shorter delivery times and retreating price pressures. Overall, input costs rose at the second-slowest rate since September 2020.

“Firms tried to benefit as much as possible from this moderation in inflation by acquiring additional raw materials and semi-finished items. This contributed to one of the strongest increases in input inventories in over 18 years of data collection. Although manufacturers were upbeat towards future new orders, they somewhat doubted that inflation would continue to recede. Such worries restricted optimism towards output prospects,” she said.