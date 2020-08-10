Measures to aid MSMEs will help improve the economy, says Gadkari

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The various steps taken by the government to give relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will help in improving the economy, said Minister of MSME Nitin Gadkari at an event.
“Changing the definition of MSMEs, Scheme of Fund of Funds, Champions portal, extended credits to MSMEs will certainly accelerate the wheels of economy which had slowed down due to lockdown in the wake of the pandemic,” said Gadkari while addressing a Virtual MSME Conclave organised by FICCI Karnataka State Council.
He also urged the stakeholders to shed fear and negativity and assured that the government is doing everything possible to make the country an economic power.
On the problem of delayed payments, Gadkari said, “Instructions have been given to all Ministries, Departments and PSUs to clear pending bills of MSMEs within 45 days”.
The Ministry is also closely monitoring the complaints lodged at SAMADHAN Portal, he added.
Gadkari also informed the participants of the webinar that the Ministry is working on the idea of a Land Bank and Social Micro Finance Institution for entrepreneurs and persons who want to run small shops and businesses.
While discussing Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, he said, “Handloom, handicrafts, khadi industries and agro-based industries should be encouraged especially in the 115 aspirational districts. We will have to plan special policies for agricultural, rural and tribal sector because they have huge potential of creating employment”.
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
From ₹13,150 cr as of June 2019, they have grown to ₹83,827 cr as of June 2020
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...