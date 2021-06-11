Medical supplies from China will now be exempt from procurement curbs till Oct

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Exemption on procurement restrictions imposed on medical supplies from China will now be extended till October 31.
The Finance Ministry has modified order dated July 23, 2020 and issued an office memorandum stating that exemption, which was available as a special case till December 31, 2020, has now been extended till October 31, 2021. Though no explanation has been given for the decision, given that China is one of the largest suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredient to India and the rising need given the current situation, extension has been granted so that there is be problem in supply of medicines and other medical products.
Amid rising border tensions with China last year, the Centre had issued an order related to public procurement. This amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries that share a land border with India on grounds of defence of India, or matters directly or indirectly related thereto including national security. According to the order, any bidder from such countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the competent authority.
The order also said the competent authority for registration will be the Registration Committee constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Political and security clearance from the Ministries of External and Home Affairs respectively will be mandatory.
As a special case, relaxation was provided for procurement of medical supplies for Covid-19 containment till December 31, 2020.
Commenting on the latest development, Pavan Choudary, Chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), said: “China is deeply embedded in the global supply chain. To suddenly weed it out could lead to high costs, low quality and, most dangerously, short supply of essential medical devices & equipment which are the mainstay in handling the Covid crisis. Therefore, despite our poor diplomatic relationship with China at this moment, it is a prudent measure to extend the exemption given to medical supplies from China from procurement restrictions. Trade and adversarial foreign relations should move on different tracks.”
Choudary added that “as NITI Aayog has just recently stated that domestic companies should not seek protectionism as it would build inefficiencies and hurt quality and exports. Therefore, domestic manufacturers should look to optimally utilise the Chinese/imported component supply to assemble the products and simultaneously benchmark and indigenise these for domestic manufacturing.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...