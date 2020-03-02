Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
The Centre has taken the next step towards providing statutory backup for commercial coal mine auctions with the introduction of a specific Bill for this purpose in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, when enacted, would replace the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.
The ordinance had brought in amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.
Introducing the Bill, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, said, “The Bill will pave the way to offer coal blocks for mining through prospecting license-cum-mining lease, thus promoting foreign direct investment in the sector... Doing away with restrictions of end use will also help in boosting Ease of Doing Business.”
The passage of this act is being considered essential for commercial coal mining auctions that the Centre plans to conduct soon. The automatic transfer of environment and forest clearances for iron-ore mines being enabled by this legislation is aimed at assuring raw material supplies for the domestic industry.
“It has become necessary to make certain amendments in the Mines and Minerals Act and the Coal Mines Act so as to facilitate seamless transfer of all valid rights, approvals, clearances, licenses and the like for a period of two years to a new lessee in case of minerals other than coal, lignite and atomic minerals,” the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill said.
But the domestic mining sector is far from excited from the amendments to the existing acts.
In an earlier statement, RK Sharma, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI) said, “The current mining policy has put India out of attractive destination for investment in mining. At one time, almost all major mining companies in the world were in India following amendment of MMDR Act, 1957 in December, 1999. Today, all these companies have moved out of India because of the auction policy adopted by this country in January, 2015.”
With the new auction based mining regime in place, the Canada-based The Fraser Institute, which conducts annual surveys on attractive destination for investment in mining and prospecting, has removed India from the list of countries from its survey.
“The result will be that India will be deprived for state-of-the-art technology and investment capital particularly in deep-seated minerals, for which the country depends on imports,” Sharma said.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Challenges remain on profitability and return on investment
Offbeat Enterprises takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...