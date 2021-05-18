Mining down 7.8 per cent in FY’20-21

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector fell by 7.8 per cent during the financial year 2020-21, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Tuesday.
The index for March was 139, 6.1 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis, while for February it was 5.5 per cent lower at 116.5 on a year-on-year basis.
The production of manganese ore, chromite, phosphorite, lead concentrate, copper concentrate, manganese ore and limestone grew during the February-March period. Additionally, the production of magnesite, zinc conc., bauxite, lignite, iron ore, Natural Gas (utilized) and coal also grew year-on-year during March.
The production of chromite rose 70.5 per cent year-on-year in February 2021 to 5.44 lakh tonnes and another 45.8 per cent in March 2021 to 6.01 lakh tonnes. Similarly, the production of phosphorite rose 24.5 per cent in February 2021 to 1.33 lakh tonnes and another 57 per cent to 1.24 lakh tonnes in March 2021, an official release showed.
