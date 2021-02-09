Economy

MoD, BEL ink ₹1,000-cr pact to procure Software Defined Radio

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 09, 2021

Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a contract for procurement of Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth over ₹1,000 crore. The SDR-Tac, designed and developed by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory of Defence Research & Development Organisation through a consortium of domestic agencies and industry (Comprising Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment, Bharat Electronics Limited, Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics and Indian Navy).

The company, in a regulatory filing, said, “The delivery will be within three years. BEL is supplying SDRNaval Combat version and SDR-Air is under user evaluation trial. DRDO and BEL will provide the latest SDR to the Indian Navy.”

