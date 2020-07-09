Modi, EU leaders to discuss multilateralism, strategic partnerships at India-EU Summit

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
India and the EU will focus on strengthening their strategic partnership, promotion of a rule-based multilateral system and global cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic at the 15th India-EU Summit on July 15.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India while the EU will be represented by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the summit to be held via video conference, according to an official release circulated by the European Council on Thursday.
“As the world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities,” the release said.
The India-EU Summit, earlier scheduled for March 13 in Brussels, had to be postponed because of the pandemicWith the virus still spreading across the world, the two sides decided on a virtual conference.
The proposed India-EU broad-based trade and investment agreement (BTIA), hanging fire for several years due to disagreement over key issues of market access, may be discussed by the leaders and ways to get back to the negotiating table could be examined, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The leaders are also likely to discuss the present state of the World Trade Organization, which is grappling with a non-functional Appellate Body and growing protectionism among countries.
“Leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the WTO at its core,” the release said.
The summit will be an opportunity to strengthen the EU-India Strategic Partnership, based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and respect for human rights, aiming at delivering concrete benefits for the people in the EU and India, the statement added. Leaders will discuss cooperation in security, climate, environment, trade and investment, digital economy and connectivity.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...