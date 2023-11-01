Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated three India-assisted development projects, including a cross-border rail link, a port rail line and a thermal power plant, in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The three projects include Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line and and unit–2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

Inauguration of the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link, executed with ₹392.52 crore grant assistance from India, was a historic moment, according to Modi. “This is the first rail link between the northeast and Bangladesh,” he said.

The link is expected to significantly cut down on travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka and is expected to boost cross-border trade.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project, including construction of about 65 km of broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna, has been implemented with a concessional line of credit from India. The project cost is estimated at $388.92 million.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project under Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan of $ 1.6 billion, is a 1,320 MW Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) located in Rampal in Khulna Division of Bangladesh. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Private) Limited (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 JV between India’s NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB). While unit-1 of the project was inaugurated last September, the two PMs inaugurated unit-2 on Wednesday.

Bond of friendship

“The joint inauguration of these important projects shows that we have a strong bond of friendship and collaboration... I also thank PM Modi for the warm hospitality during my visit in September for the G20 Summit,” Hasina said.

Bangladesh and India will attain many successes in the days to come through mutual cooperation, which will strengthen the relationship between the two countries, she added.

“It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation. In the past nine years, the work we have done together has not happened in decades,” Modi said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit