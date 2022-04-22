Modi, Johnson want India-UK FTA to be concluded by year-end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson have said that the two countries will work towards concluding the negotiations for the proposed India-UK FTA by the year-end and strengthen partnership in defence manufacturing and procurement, climate and energy and promotion of start-ups.

“Teams from both our countries are working on the India-UK FTA. The talks are progressing satisfactorily. We have decided to try to conclude the FTA by the year-end,” Modi said addressing the media after his bilateral meeting with Johnson on Friday.

The PM said the same commitment and speed that was shown towards early conclusion of India’s FTAs with the UAE and Australia will be adopted for the FTA with the UK as well. Both leaders also reviewed progress of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 and set some new targets, the Indian PM said.

To give a push to India-UK defence partnership, the UK is creating an India-specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement

, Johnson said.

“We have had wonderful talks today and have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times,” Johnson said.

Shared interests

The British PM is on a two-day visit to India. He visited Gujarat on Thursday.

India and the UK have a shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open and rule-based, Johnson said. The two leaders agreed to combat threats on air, space and maritime and taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. “This visit has deepened our relationship,” Johnson said.

According to estimates made by the two governments, the India-UK FTA could double the current trade of $50 billion by 2030.

Both the countries are launching a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub to accelerate affordable green hydrogen, as well as new funding for the Green Grids Initiative announced at COP26, and collaboration on joint work on the electrification of public transport across India, per a statement issued by the British High Commission in India.

“As well as boosting our domestic energy and economic resilience, the UK and India are collaborating as a force for good globally. Our governments are committing up to £75 million to roll out adaptable clean tech innovations from India to the wider Indo-Pacific and Africa, and working together on international development and girls education,” it said.