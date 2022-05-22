Modi to meet heads of UNIQLO, Suzuki Motor, NEC, SoftBank in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold one-on-one meetings with heads of prominent Japanese companies such as UNIQLO, Suzuki Motor, NEC and Softbank on Monday in Tokyo, sources have said.

“The PM will also attend an ‘Indo Pacific Economic Framework’ event on Monday,” the source confirmed. IPEF is a US-led initiative aimed at putting in place a mega economic arrangement that could possibly challenge the growing economic influence of China.

The Quad Summit and the bilaterals between the PM and other leaders are all scheduled on Wednesday. The Quad is a grouping including the US, India, Australia and Japan.

“There was a lot of interest among Japanese businesses to meet PM Modi. While he will hold one-on-one meetings with some, he will meet the others at a business roundtable on Monday,” the source said.

The PM is scheduled to start his engagements in Tokyo by meeting Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman, NEC Corporation, followed by a meeting with Tadashi Yanai, Chairman/President & CEO, UNIQLO, Osamu Suzuki, Adviser, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Masayoshi Son, Board Director at Softbank Group Corp.

He will then attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event where US President Joe Biden is expected to launch the economic initiative. Earlier on Sunday, White House Spokespersons confirmed that details on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, including the members, will be ``unveiled’’ on Monday.

The PM will interact with the Indian community later in the day, the source said.