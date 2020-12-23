Monitor imports, hike duty to 25%: Paper industry

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Indian Paper Manufacturers Association has urged the government to set up a paper import monitoring system and enhance the import duty on paper to 25 per cent, from 10 per cent, to check unmindful dumping by countries that have signed trade agreements with India.
In the pre-Budget consultations with the Ministry of Finance, IPMA representatives urged the government to change import policy on paper to ‘restricted’ from ‘free’ to curb the unfair practices such as under-invoicing, mis-declaration and dumping to avoid import duty payment.
AS Mehta, President, IPMA, said while the domestic industry is operating under extremely challenging conditions, substantial quantities of paper and paperboard are imported at significantly lower costs and duty free under FTAs.
High cost of raw materials, coupled with significant increase in fuel cost and other inputs have resulted in a substantial increase in the cost of domestic manufacture of paper and paperboard, he said.
Both under India-ASEAN FTA and India-Korea CEPA, import of paper in India is currently at nil rates of duty. Under the Asia Pacific Trade Agreement, India has extended import tariff concessions to China (and other countries) and offered 30 per cent margin of preference, thereby reducing the basic customs duty from 10 per cent to 7 per cent.
Paper consumption in India is expected to touch 23.5 mtpa in next five years, from about 20 mtpa. However, it is feared that most of the increase in demand will be met by imported paper. Duty-free imports are making most small and medium paper mills in India commercially unviable, and also threatening the livelihoods of thousands of farmers engaged in agro-forestry and supplying wood to paper mills.
In the last nine years, imports have risen at a CAGR of 11 per cent in value terms to ₹8,972 crore last fiscal against ₹3,411 crore logged in 2010-11 and in volume terms to 1.64 mtpa, from 0.54 mtpa in the same period.
Imports are growing at a higher rate compared to the increase in domestic production rate leading to domestic installed capacities lying underutilised, said Rohit Pandit, Secretary-General, IPMA.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...