Economy

Moody’s pegs India GDP growth at 9.3% in FY22

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 01, 2021

The rating agency said, the pandemic will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday pegged India’s GDP growth at 9.3 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in FY23.

“The reimposition of lockdown measures along with behavioural changes on fear of contagion will curb economic activity, but we do not expect the impact to be as severe as during the first wave.

Also read: Manufacturing PMI slides to 50.8, job shedding accelerates

“We expect a decline in economic activity in the April-June quarter, followed by a rebound, resulting in real, inflation-adjusted GDP growth of 9.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 and 7.9 per cent in fiscal 2022-23,” it said.

India’s economy contracted by 7.3 per cent in fiscal 2020-21. The pandemic, it said, will leave new economic scars and deepen pre-pandemic constraints. “Over the longer term, we expect real GDP growth to average around 6 per cent,” it said.

Published on June 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Moody's
gdp
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.