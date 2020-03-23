MSMEs in Pune auto hub demand government’s intervention to tackle financial crisis

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
About 12,000 MSMEs in Maharashtra’s auto hub have demanded the government’s intervention to tackle the financial crisis created by the coronavirus outbreak.
“All the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have stopped work and this has had a spiralling impact on over 12,000 MSMEs in the Pune region,” said Pimpri Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association (PCSSIA) President Sandeep Belsare. “There are about five lakh workers directly and indirectly dependent on the MSMEs. For the last one-and-a-half years we have already been reeling under a slowdown, and the Covid-19 outbreak has come as the last straw.”
The Pune region, one of India’s largest auto hubs, houses Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto apart from international majors such as Volkswagen and Mercedes.
Work is at a standstill in Pimpri Chinchwad and other industrial areas in Pune district including Chakan, Bhosari and Talawade. The majority of skilled and unskilled workers here — from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Uttar Pradesh — have headed home following the virus outbreak.
Belsare said the automobile sector had already been witnessing a steep slump in sales and MSMEs engaged in components manufacture and doing job works for the sector had reduced their working hours.
“But now the situation is serious. The Centre must announce a package for MSMEs. Also, the government must take a call on GST, bank loans and advance tax payment. We are not in a position to bear any financial burden,” said Belsare.
Maharashtra accounts for nearly 35.1 per cent of the country’s output of automobiles by value and MSMEs account for more than 80 per cent of the total employment, according to the State government’s industrial policy.
MSMEs owners said the State government has directed them to not cut the salaries of workers, but it would be difficult for them to follow the advice. “Many small industry owners are already facing a major crisis. The inventory and raw material have piled up and OEMs have stopped releasing payments. We are not in a position to pay wages,” said one of the MSME owners.
Industry players say it will take at least two or three months to start the routine work cycle after the government lifts lockdown orders.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...