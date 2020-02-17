NABARD projects ₹27,989 cr credit potential for Assam

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a credit potential of ₹27,989.04 crore for Assam in the 2020- 21 fiscal.

The projection is 17 per cent higher than the previous year with the share of agriculture and allied activities accounting for nearly 61 per cent, according to NABARD’s ‘State Focus Paper 2020-21’ released by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora here on Monday.

The sector-wise potential estimated for Assam include ₹10,678 crore for crop production, ₹6,175.18 crore towards agriculture and allied activities, ₹7,704.71 crore for MSME sector, and ₹2,665.52 crore for education, housing, social infrastructure, renewable energy and export credit.

The minister, however, expressed his concern over .

“declining” credit to agriculture and urged RBI, NABARD and other banks to work in tandem for improving institutional finance to this sector in an agrarian state like Assam.

NABARD Chief General Manager S S Saha said was working towards achieving the twin goal of doubling Farmers’ Income by 2022 and maximising high tech agricultural practices.