NCLT had 20,963 pending cases as of May: Govt

The number of pending cases before the various Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) stood at 20,963 as of end May, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, said in a written reply that the government is taking all steps to strengthen the NCLT, in order to reduce the pendency of cases.

It maybe recalled that NCLT is now the main adjudicating authority for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy cases.

Responding to a Parliament question, Singh, who is also the Minister of State (independent charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said there are, as on July 18, as many as 30 vacancies of Members and 270 vacancies of officers and staff in NCLT Benches.

India currently has one Principal Bench at New Delhi and 15 Benches of NCLT at other locations of the country.

Detailing the steps taken by Government to strengthen NCLT, Singh said five new Benches of NCLT were announced during years 2018 and 2019 at Jaipur, Cuttack, Kochi, Indore and Amravati. Vacant posts of Members in NCLT are being filled up regularly, he said.

The Government has appointed 20 new Members in NCLT in 2021. For capacity building of Members, regular colloquiums are being held. e-Court Project has also been implemented by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for all the benches of NCLT, the Minister added.