Need to have common carrier facility for steel clusters: Pradhan

“The industry should focus on setting up common carrier facilities for steel projects,” according to Minister of Steel, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

“India needs to have a common carrier facility for the steel sector clusters. For example if Tata and SAIL are in the same cluster, they do not need to deploy two separate railway lines for ferrying raw materials just because one is a public sector undertaking and the other is not,” Pradhan said at the Indian Steel Association-Steel Conclave 2019.

“The industry needs to come out with avenues of collaboration here. There can be common carriers for roads, railways and waterways,” he added.

“There is also opportunity to develop waterways for cheaper transport options,” Pradhan said.

He said that the Centre’s assessment of a ₹ 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure will involve lot of steel consumption. He also said that Indian economy is consumption-driven, and as the economy size increases, steel consumption is going to get big impetus.