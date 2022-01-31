A new captive policy for port-dependent industries has been prepared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to address the challenges of renewal of concession period, scope of expansion and dynamic business environment, said the Economic Survey.

The average turnround time at the 12 major ports has reduced from 62.11 hours in 2019-20 to 55.99 hours in 2020-21 due to the various measures taken by government to improve the ease of doing business, it said.

Capacity of major ports

The capacity of 12 major ports, which was 871.52 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at the end of March 2014, increased by 79 per cent to 1,560.61 MTPA by the end of March 2021. Traffic handled at these ports was to the tune of 672.68 MT during 2020-21, which was 4.6 per cent lower than that in the previous year, on account of the worldwide disruptions in international trade due to the pandemic.