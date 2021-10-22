New norms require closer collaboration between tyre and raw material industries: ATMA

Scripting a survival
Tyre Industry's flagship event, ATMA Partners Summit 2021 emphasised on meeting futuristic mobility challenges through sharper focus on sustainability in the entire tyre industry value chain.
Organised by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), the Partners Summit offers a platform for the tyre industry and its raw material partners to interact, ideate, discuss and jointly work towards developing a less carbon intensive ecosystem.
Held virtually, the summit was focussed on reinforcement materials used in the tyres including Nylon Tyre Cord Fabric, Polyester Fabric, Steel Tyre Cord and Bead Wire. Reinforcement materials provide stability and flexibility to a tyre.
Gaganjot Singh, Vice Chairman ATMA said: The concept of a circular economy is gaining traction worldwide. In the case of the tyre industry, the circular economy begins with raw materials itself. To fulfil new norms of low rolling resistance etc, tyre industry needs close cooperation from the raw material partners.
Much like the auto sector, tyre industry is also beset with futuristic mobility challenges and the need to ensure that carbon footprint is lower with every passing year. And that calls for intense research both at the end of the tyre industry and raw material manufacturers with a scope for joint research as well, Singh added.
Technological influx is going to intensify in the auto sector in the years to come. Tyre industry needs to keep pace with all new technological advancements. Collaboration between tyre industry and raw material partners therefore has become increasingly important especially in the backdrop of the concept of sustainable mobility which has become de rigueur for the auto sector internationally, he added.
According to Pravin Tripathi, Convener ATMA Supply Chain & Resources (SCR) Group, the Indian economy was picking up pace and gradually coming out of the shadow of the pandemic. There is revival in manufacturing and consumer demand is also improving. That augurs well for the tyre industry as well as the raw material partners.
