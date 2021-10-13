NLC plans 5-fold increase in coal production to address power crisis

Scripting a survival
NLC India Ltd (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation) will increase coal production at its Talabira mines in Odisha from 4 million tonnes to 10 million tonnes this year, and double it further next year.
“This will not only provide fuel security to end-use plants but also make available coal to the market,” says a press release from the company.
“NLCIL has taken steps to achieve the target of 6 MTPA from its original schedule of 4 MTPA during the current year and, considering the high demand of coal, NLCIL is taking all out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira mine upto 10 MTPA for the current year and upto 20 MTPA from next year onward.”
At present, the coal is transported to NLC Tamilnadu Power Ltd’s 1,000-MW plant at Tuticorin. About 40 per cent of the power generated goes to Tamil Nadu and the rest to the other southern states.
An amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act on Mineral Concession Rules on October 1, 2021, has enabled the mine to sell any excess coal after meeting the requirement of the end-use plant. Accordingly, the coal ministry’s permission has been sought to sell the excess coal, the release says.
