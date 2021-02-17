Northern Railways asked to recover wagon maintenance cost from Adani Agri Logistics

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Railway Board has asked Northern Railways to recover wagon maintenance dues from Adani Agri Logistics Limited (AAL) by entering into a retrospective agreement with it. The wagon maintenance dues will be collected from October 2008 when the logistics firm started moving the specially designed wagons for Food Corporation of India (FCI).
AAL, which owned special type of wagons to carry food grains, had an agreement with FCI since 2006. But, Railways was not a party to that agreement. An internal railway report in 2014 found that maintenance charges were not paid for these wagons and sought these charges from AAL, said a source.
Following this, AAL had approached the court, and subsequently the Delhi High Court decided that the firm would have to pay the charges.
Signing a retrospective agreement with AAL will help Railways enforce the court order.
These details, evident from a Railway Board note, do not make it explicitly clear whether the maintenance charges were paid after 2014.
The broad contours of the agreement say that maintenance of these wagons will be done by Indian Railways, on payment as per the agreement to be executed with AAL.
All commercial instructions for dealing with goods traffic including that for private siding (rail-linked cargo handling station) will be applicable as per the terms of the agreement. Routine maintenance costs, regular overhauling, periodic overhauling, and repairs due to normal wear and tear will be charged at five per cent of capital costs of wagons a year. This excludes special components procured by AAL.
Also, AAL will have to bear charges for wagon repairs arising out of reasons other than accidents, the Railway Board has clarified.
In case of accident, the cost of repair shall be borne by AAL depending on who is responsible for the accident as per the inquiry report.
AAL had been granted rail transport clearance for constructing private siding at Moga, Kaithal, Elavur (Chennai), Madukkaral (Coimbatore), Oddarhalli (Bengaluru), Taloje (New Mumbai) and Bendel (Hooghly) railway stations for outward movement of wheat and paddy.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...