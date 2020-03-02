Now, an ERP solution to monitor national developmental programmes

Capturing data from rural areas while rolling out national developmental programmes is mostly done manually. This leaves scope for errors. Besides, it takes a long time to collate and crunch the numbers for follow-up actions.

The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) has developed Kaushal Bharat, an information technology (IT) platform that removes all the bottlenecks in data collection and analysing the data.

The good news for State governments is that they don’t need to pay any fee to deploy and use the solution.

“The platform facilitates the organisers make real-time assessment of nation-wide programmes,” WR Reddy, Director-General of NIRDPR, said.

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform will initially be used to monitor implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), an employment scheme launched by the Central Government.

“The platform is designed to enable States to capture data on projects under DDU-GKY and collate it in one system. This will help generate quality analytical reports and help fine-tune the implementation of the programme,” he said.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar recently inaugurated the ‘Kaushal Bharat’ portal in New Delhi.

NIRDPR, a Central Technical Support Agency (CTSA) under the Ministry of Rural Development, developed the platform to monitor the DDU-GKY projects.