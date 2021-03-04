Now, get your driving licence, certificate of registration online

Several vehicle related services — such as driving licence and certificate of registration — can be availed completely online, with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, without going to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry issued a notification on March 3 in this regard.

This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens and help them get these services in a hassle free, contactless and faceless manner.

This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well. The services include learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required, duplicate driving license, change of address in driving license and certificate of registration and issue of international driving permit.

Other contactless services are surrender of class of vehicle from licence, application for temporary registration of motor vehicle, application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body, application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration, application for grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration, notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle, application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle; intimation of change of address in certificate of registration, application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre, application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer, application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer, endorsement of hire-purchase agreement and termination of hire-purchase agreement.