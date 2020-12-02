Now, truckers union says it may stop trucks to support farmers

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
Truckers union — AIMTC — has said it may have to stop operations from Delhi if the Centre does not address farmers’ issues.
Though 1,000s of trucks carrying perishables like apple, potato, onion and non-perishables have been affected by the protest , the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has reiterated its support to the farmer’s agitation, pointing out that they (farmers) are “our food producers” and are fighting for their legitimate rights.
“We are again convening our core committee meeting and will decide on stopping our operations strategically starting from Delhi, then North India and if the Government does not address the issue of the farmers…then we may decide to go for shutting down of transport operations nationwide in their support,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, President, AIMTC, in a release.
“The government must treat the farmers with dignity and allay their apprehensions on the farm Acts. We whole-heartedly support the cause of the farmers and look forward to a peaceful and amicable resolution of their issues raised by the Government,” AIMTC added.
Elaborating on the impact so far, AIMTC said that trucks carrying food, vegetables and other perishable and non-perishable items coming from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir are impacted. …we still support them as 65 per cent of the trucks are engaged in carrying farm produce, added AIMTC.
Apples, potatoes, onions and other fruits and vegetables as well as other essential commodities like medicines and milk are stuck as their movement is disrupted, leading to their shortage in Delhi and in other northern States.
