Oil cos keep auto fuel prices unchanged as country transitions to BS-VI

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Public Sector Undertaking Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged as the country fully transitioned to BS-VI compliant fuels.
“The PSU OMCs have incurred capital expenditure to the tune of about ₹35,000 crore in upgrading their countrywide refineries, pipelines and marketing distribution network to be able to usher in BS-VI fuels, directly leapfrogging from BS-IV fuels,” an IndianOil statement said.
“Further, the refineries shall incur incremental operating costs on a sustained basis to manufacture BS-VI petrol and diesel with 10 parts per million (ppm) of sulphur as against 50 ppm in BS-IV fuels earlier. Taking into consideration the capex costs and the likely incremental opex costs, there would be some impact on the retail selling price of petrol and diesel,” the statement added.
Companies have kept product prices unchanged considering the current crisis brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“However, the increase in the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in some States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, etc with effect from April 1, 2020 is purely on account of the increase in Value Added Tax rates by the respective State Governments on both the products from that date. The OMCs have made no change in the basic selling price and have maintained it at the same level,” the statement said.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
I am a regular reader of BusinessLine. I will appreciate if you could guide me in the following matter. I am ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...