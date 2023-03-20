The public sector undertakings in the oil and gas sector are setting up green hydrogen manufacturing units of around 30.8 kilo-tonnes per annum (KTPA) by 2030.

These facilities are spread over six states—Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, data from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) said.

The largest facility is being established by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) in Madhya Pradesh of 10 KTPA, which is scheduled to be completed by 2030.

Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation is setting up a 7 KTPA facility in Haryana (Panipat), while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is establishing a 7.3 KTPA green hydrogen manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. Both the manufacturing units are scheduled to be completed by FY26.

Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) will be setting up a 5 KTPA facility in the state by 2030. Besides, Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL) will establish a 1 KTPA unit in Tamil Nadu by FY27, whereas Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) will establish a 0.5 KTPA green hydrogen producing unit in Karnataka by 2025.

Research & Development

That apart, various Research & Development (R&D) activities on hydrogen are being undertaken by Oil & Gas Public Sector Undertakings (OGPSUs). OGPSUs have also formed a hydrogen corpus fund to support R&D on various facets of hydrogen including its production.

In January this year, the government approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹19,744 crore and a target of producing 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen with an associated renewable energy capacity of about 125 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

The targeted production capacity will bring over ₹8 lakh crore in total investments and creation of over 6 lakh clean jobs.

The Mission will support pilot projects in other hard-to-abate sectors like steel, long-range heavy-duty mobility, shipping, energy storage etc. for replacing fossil fuels and fossil fuel-based feedstocks with Green Hydrogen and its derivatives. It will also support R&D projects and develop a robust framework for regulations, standards and certification.

