‘Online grocery market to cross $3-b GMV in 2020’

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Online grocery sales, a $1.9-billion market in 2019, is positioned to be the next bastion of growth for e-commerce firms. It is expected to grow to $18 billion-plus by 2024, reveals a report by RedSeer and BigBasket entitled ‘Online Grocery: What Brands Need to Know’.
Driven by the significant consumer shift to online shopping during Covid, eGrocery has been on a surge with a 1.7X increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) in June versus January, and is expected to grow steadily for the rest of the year to reach $3 billion-plus in 2020.
Fresh vegetables and fruits saw 144 per cent growth during Covid and FMCG products grew 150 per cent. While some of this growth will normalise as the impact of the pandemic subsides, a significant chunk of new users are expected to continue to shop online and drive growth.
The demand for comfort foods such as noodles and cookies, immunity boosters such as lemon, and hygiene products such as sanitisers has picked up like never before, while essentials remained strong. Snacks and branded foods, which grew by 5 per cent quarterly pre-Covid, jumped to 75 per cent growth in Q2 2020; biscuits and cookies was the largest sub-category and grew the most last quarter.
Beverages, which grew by 2 per cent quarterly pre-Covid, jumped to 50 per cent in Q2 2020 due to Covid. While tea was the largest sub-category, fruit juices and drinks grew the most last quarter.
Seshu Kumar Tirumala, National Head, Buying and Merchandising – BigBasket, is expecting bumper sales with 150 per cent growth during the upcoming festival season sales.
BigBasket doubled sales from February to July, grew its customer base by 80 per cent, and saw average order value spike from ₹1,300 in February to ₹1,500. “Ayurvedic products and health supplements saw significant traction in April and May. Stationery and hobby items saw 350 per cent growth; baking mixes and dessert mixes witnessed 200 per cent growth; cheese and garlic bread grew by 370 per cent; home and gardening tools grew by 200 per cent; and frozen non-veg snacks grew by 310 per cent,” Tirumala told BusinessLine.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...