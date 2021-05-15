Over 13.50 lakh blue-collar jobs are up for grabs in India

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
In what could be a silver lining in India’s employment scenario, the country has been recording a steady rise in blue-collar job opportunities, driven by telecom and logistics sectors.
There are as much as 13.54-lakh blue-collar jobs up for grabs as of mid-May, an increase from 13.15 lakh in April and 9.42-lakh jobs in March, and whopping increase from 5.84-lakh openings in December. Telecom led the pack in May, with 2.67 lakh jobs on-the-offer, followed by logistics at 2.23 lakh, apparel at 1.30 lakh and retail at 1.28 lakh, according to listings on Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal.
Logistics, apparels and retail had topped the charts during the previous months.
ASEEM was launched in July 2020 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities. The portal was developed by Bengaluru-based Betterplace Safety Solutions in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation.
“Industrial activities picked up after the initial lockdown was lifted. Pent-up market demand post the first lockdown led to sectors such as logistics, apparel and retail seeing a disproportionate jump in job requirements due to increased economic activity. We even saw the demand for tourism and hospitality sector jobs rising when the curbs for this sector were lifted. Delivery executives are in high demand in essential services delivery such as food, groceries and medicines,” Manish Pansari, Chief Business Officer at Betterplace told BusinessLine.
“We have seen telecom players adding requirements to the ASEEM portal for job roles such as field sales and customer care executives. In addition to this, many national staffing agencies have also added their requirements of telecom-related jobs on the portal,” he added.
The highest demand for blue-collar jobs of 29.2 per cent is from Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka (20.3 per cent), Maharashtra (9.7 per cent), Delhi (8.1 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (4.7 per cent). These five States contributed 69.7 per cent. Openings for field sales executives, courier delivery executives, retail sales associates, two-wheeler delivery associates and basic emergency medical technician topped the charts.
There is an estimated 40 crore blue-collar and 15 crore white-collar workers in India. Blue-collar jobs - working-class persons who perform manual labour – involve both skilled and unskilled labour across sectors such as farming, construction, shipping, trucking, manufacturing and excavation, among others.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...