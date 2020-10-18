Passenger vehicle exports dip 58% in H1 on Covid-19 disruptions

Passenger vehicle exports from India declined 57.52 per cent in April-September period of the current fiscal year as Covid-19 related disruptions hampered despatches to various global markets.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger vehicle exports in the first half of 2020-21 stood at 1.55 lakh units compared with 3.65 lakh units in the year-ago period.

Car exports

Passenger car exports during the period under review stood at 1 lakh units, down 64.93 per cent (2.86 lakh units). Similarly, utility vehicle shipments saw a drop of 29.67 per cent at 54,375 units from (77,309).

Van shipments also witnesssed a drop of 80.91 per cent at 252 units (1,320 units).

“This can be largely attributed to the Covid-19 related disruptions globally, which has led to closure of plants and dealerships, supply chain disruptions, curfews in cities and interruptions in international trade,” SIAM’s Director-General, Rajesh Menon, told PTI.

Slow improvement

However, with the relaxation in lockdown norms globally, exports have improved in the recent past and the monthly shipments in second half of the current fiscal are expected to be higher, he added.

During the second quarter (July-September), PV exports declined by 41.96 per cent to 1.11 lakh units (1.92 lakh units).

All the major PV exporters saw significant drop in their overseas shipments during the first six months of the current fiscal.

All OEMs hit

Hyundai Motor India exported 32,041 units, down 68.98 per cent; Maruti Suzuki India exported 31,549 units, down 40.02 per cent; Ford India shipped 26,089 units to overseas markets, down 63.69 per cent; General Motors India exported 16,630 units, down 58.52 per cent; and Volkswagen India exported 15,492 units during the period under review, down 59.13 per cent.

Kia Motors India shipped 16,606 units during the period. (It started exports in September 2019 with a consignment of 471 units.)