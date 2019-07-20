Peru eyeing Indian investments in mining, software & pharma sectors

With keen interests on Indian investments in mining, software and Pharmaceuticals sectors, Peruvian Ambassador in India, Carlos R Polo celebrated the 198th Peru National Day in Bengaluru.

The Ambassador, speaking at a reception to commemorate the Peru Day, also invited film-makers to choose his south American country to shoot at iconic locales.

The Ambassador also lauded Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India’s contribution to making India a global IT power and expressed confidence that in the near future, professionals from India would be working in his country.

While stressing on the positive investment climate and opportunities for Indian companies in Peru, Polo said his trade office in New Delhi was open 24/7. “India is a huge market. We wish to collaborate more, focus on investment and improve ties,” he added.

Third largest trading partner

India is Peru’s third largest trading partner after China and the US and the two countries are currently engaged in bilateral negotiations to further improve trade volumes and aim to become the number one trade partners.

“Almost all the gold produced in my country is being exported to India. India is the number one consumer of gold in the world. Peru is known for base and precious metals and is extending a warm welcome to investors in mining and other businesses, including from Karnataka,” he said.

Vikram Viswanath, Honorary Consul of Peru , said the Peru Ambassador was in Bengaluru to extend a business and cultural bridge.

“Apart from being old civilisations, Peru and India have many things in common such as food and textiles which have evolved over centuries,” Viswanath explained.

Earlier in the day, the Ambassador also attended a meeting with FKCCI members and answered queries on business opportunities in Peru and stressed that the country’s English-speaking skills and an open economy model was a bright prospect for trade. He also clarified that Indian nationals with US and Schengen visas on their passports with a six-month validity already enjoy visa-on-arrival facility which can further improve relations and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Textile exhibition/Film Fest

The Ambassador also inaugurated a textile exhibition and a Peru Film Festival held in association with Alliance Francaise. This is Bengaluru’s first Peru film festival which showcases four films which dwell on lifestyle and hardships Peruvians face. This festival and textile exhibition aims to bring the people of Bengaluru closer to Peru. The Ambassador also invited Indian film makers, including those from Karnataka who incidentally produced the highest number of feature films in the country last year, to shoot in Peru which has several scenic and iconic locales.