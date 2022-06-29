PFRDA wants to fully digitise, automate operations

Pension regulator PFRDA has decided to fully digitise and automate its operations, which are now largely manual in nature.
Towards this end, the regulator has embarked on a Technology Architecture (TARCH) project, for which it has invited expression of interest (EoI) from IT vendors.
The TARCH project is envisioned to be a modular and Application Programming Interface-based platform.
The target technology architecture envisaged for PFRDA will comprise of four modules — website revamp and chatbot; PFRDA online intermediary supervision engine (POISE); PFRDA repository and information systems management: Data and Analytics Platform (PRISM) and PFRDA Intranet — internal digitalisation (PINTRA).
The EoI has been invited for design, development/customisation, implementation and maintenance services for PFRDA Technology Architecture (TARCH) project.
At present, the NIC cloud is being leveraged for hosting websites — pfrda.org.in and pensionsanchay.org.in and the e-office is hosted on NIC data centre. Also, PFRDA doesn’t store or have any digital access to the data of intermediaries.
Pension assets under management (AUM) currently stood at about ₹ 7.4-lakh crore and is on an average growing at 28-30 per cent every year.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.