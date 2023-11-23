,

Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has requested the Tamil Nadu government to remove the cap on rooftop solar capacity and reduce charges on the purchase of green energy in order to promote net zero building in the State

Though Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of promoting green buildings and renewable energy, some of the challenges about green energy could be addressed by increased consumption of renewable energy in buildings and built environment, pointed out Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman, IGBC.

He requested the Tamil Nadu government to remove the cap on the capacity of rooftop solar on commercial or residential buildings. Presently, the regulation allows only 85 per cent of the sanctioned demand capacity of rooftop solar can be installed. “We would request the government to consider 100 per cent of the capacity, he added.

Also, net metering could be considered for commercial buildings as it is allowed only in residential buildings now.

Cross-subsidy surcharge

Arora also requested the government to reduce the cross-subsidy surcharge for the purchase of renewable energy.

Ajit Kumar Chordia, Chairman, IGBC – Chennai Chapter said Chennai and Tamil Nadu are at the forefront of sustainability. The State has favorable policies and we want those policies to continue with some tweaking.

But, States like West Bengal and Punjab have given additional FAR (floor area ratio) for green buildings. These types of incentives are not given in Tamil Nadu.

Buildings that get certified could be incentivised with additional FAR, as the certified buildings, due to reduced consumption of resources, will not bring additional resource demand for the municipality and utility bodies.

“Probably, they are waiting for the third master plan of Chennai. If policy frameworks are made a little more favorable, it will propel the state to regain the Number one position in green buildings,” he added.

Tamil Nadu was leading in green building space several years ago. Now, Maharashtra is the leader by accounting for 23 per cent of the IGBC-certified projects in the country.

Currently, Tamil Nadu’s green building footprint is 473 million sq ft of built-up area across 755 registered projects.