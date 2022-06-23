PM launches NIRYAT information portal to support importers, exporters

The National Import-Export for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT) portal where importers and exporters can get all necessary information related to foreign trade will provide real time data to stakeholders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

“From this portal, important information related to more than 30 commodity groups exported to more than 200 countries will be available. Soon, information related to district-wise exports will also be made available. This will also strengthen the efforts to develop the districts as important centres of exports,” Modi said at the launch of the portal and inauguration of the Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday.

The new Vanijya Bhawan will significantly benefit people associated with trade, commerce and the MSME sector, he said.

Increasing exports is important in the transition of a country from developing to developed status, Modi said. In the last eight years, India has also been continuously increasing its exports and achieving export goals, he said.

Despite the historic global disruptions, India’s exports in 2021-22 crossed $418 billion against the target of $400 billion, Modi said. “Encouraged by this success of the past years, we have now increased our export targets and have doubled our efforts to achieve them. Collective effort of everyone is very necessary to achieve these new goals,” he said.

Better policies to increase exports, easing of processes, and taking products to new markets, have helped a lot. He said that today, every Ministry, every Department of the government is giving priority to increasing exports with a ‘whole of government’ approach. Be it the Ministry of MSME or Ministry of External Affairs, Agriculture or Commerce, all are making common efforts for a common goal.

“Exports from new areas are increasing. Even from many aspirational districts, exports have now increased manifold. The increase in exports of cotton and handloom products by 55 per cent shows how the work is being done at the grass root level”, he added.