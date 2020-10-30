PM to hold roundtable with top global fund houses next week

Top honchos of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, Canadian Investment Fund and Korean funds, among 20 global fund houses, will attend a virtual global investor meet to be convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.

“The Prime Minister, next week, is going hold a virtual global investor roundtable where he will meet the world’s best investor groups from all geographies. All continents are going to be represented. Some of the best investment firms are going to be there,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Businessline.

The meeting will have speeches from the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Besides, there could be one-on-one meeting with fund chiefs.

Record inflow

This is the first such roundtable after the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in India. It also comes at a time when India has received record foreign direct investment. According to government data, in April-August, total FDI inflow (equity inflows + reinvested earnings + other capital) was $35.73 billion — the highest in the first five months of a financial year and 13 per cent higher than the $31.6 billion seen in the previous-year period.

Similarly, FDI equity inflow received in April-August was $27.1 billion. This, again, was the highest ever in the first five months of a financial year and 16 per cent greater than the $23.35 billion reported in the previous-year period.

Sitharaman said Modi will talk about the opportunities being created. “We have opened up almost all sectors, probably media is still being out. With that kind of opportunity, with the National Infrastructure Pipeline of 7,000 projects involving a proposed expenditure of over ₹2-lakh crore, the PM is going to sit with top investors of the world to say why India should be investors’ best chosen destination...India should be the best investment destination,” she said.