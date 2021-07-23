1,096 SEZ units register, 336 exit in last three years, says Goyal

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
As many as 1,096 SEZ units were registered during the last three years in various SEZs across the country, while 336 units exited during the period.
“The reason of such winding of operations includes variations in international market conditions, slowdown of orders, merger of units and Covid-19 pandemic,” Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
There is no provision to grant additional fiscal incentives at present to SEZs, the Minister clarified, stating that fiscal concessions and duty benefits allowed to SEZs are inbuilt into the SEZ Act, 2005.
With the sunset clause on income tax exemptions for SEZ units becoming effective last year, the zones have been asking the government for new incentives to retain their attractiveness for investors.
Goyal said that SEZs set up under SEZ law had largely met their objectives in terms of performance in exports, investment and employment. Exports valued at ₹22,840 crore in 2005-06 had increased to ₹7,59,524 crore in 2020-21; investment of ₹4,035.51 crore in 2005-06 had increased to ₹6,17,499 crore (cumulative basis) by 2020-21 while employment provided to 1,34,704 persons in 2005-06 had increased to 23,58,136 persons (cumulative basis) in 2020-21, he said.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...