‘28,979 start-ups recognised by DPIIT’

As many as 28,979 startups were recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as on March 1 this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The highest number of start-ups are from Maharashtra (5,477), followed by Karnataka (4,206), Delhi (3,740), Uttar Pradesh (2,342), Haryana (1,635), Telangana (1,609), Gujarat (1,555), and Tamil Nadu (1,509).