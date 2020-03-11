Policy

‘28,979 start-ups recognised by DPIIT’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

As many as 28,979 startups were recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as on March 1 this year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The highest number of start-ups are from Maharashtra (5,477), followed by Karnataka (4,206), Delhi (3,740), Uttar Pradesh (2,342), Haryana (1,635), Telangana (1,609), Gujarat (1,555), and Tamil Nadu (1,509).

Published on March 11, 2020
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FinMin flags ‘areas of dissatisfaction’ with Infy