Policy

‘₹5,275 cr still unspent under MPLADS’

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 11, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

A cumulative amount of ₹5,275.24 crore remained unspent under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme as on March 4, 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The government released ₹53,704.75 crore under the MPLAD scheme, of which ₹51,267.75 crore was spent as on March 4, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said, quoting data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Published on March 11, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
‘28,979 start-ups recognised by DPIIT’