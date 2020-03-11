‘₹5,275 cr still unspent under MPLADS’

A cumulative amount of ₹5,275.24 crore remained unspent under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme as on March 4, 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. The government released ₹53,704.75 crore under the MPLAD scheme, of which ₹51,267.75 crore was spent as on March 4, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said, quoting data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.