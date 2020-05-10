7,740 dedicated Covid-19 health facilities in 483 districts identified: Health Ministry

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
A total of 7,740 dedicated Covid-19 facilities in 483 districts have been identified, the Union health ministry said on Sunday, asserting that adequate health infrastructure is in place to fight the pandemic.
The public health facilities dedicated to Covid-19 management are categorised into three categories -- Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH), Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Care Centre (DCCC).
As on Sunday, 7,740 facilities in 483 districts have been identified in all States/Union Territories that include hospitals and facilities of the State/UT governments as well as the central government, a health ministry statement said.
There are 6,56,769 isolation beds, 3,05,567 beds for confirmed cases, 3,51,204 for suspected cases, 99,492 oxygen-supported beds, 1,696 facilities with oxygen manifold and 34,076 ICU beds, it said.
All the States/UTs have been requested by the central government to notify and upload the assigned three types of Covid dedicated facilities on their websites for public information and 32 States/UTs have already uploaded the information while the rest are in the process of doing it.
In view of the need for further increasing the testing capacity for Covid-19 at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the procurement of a high-throughput machine as per the recommendations of an Empowered Group was approved.
The Cobas 6800 testing machine has been successfully installed at NCDC here, the statement said.
NCDC is providing support for testing of samples from Delhi, NCR, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and various other states, as per need.
Presently the testing capacity at NCDC is about 300-350 tests per day and with Cobas 6800, which has a capacity to test around 1,200 samples in 24 hours, the capacity at NCDC will be significantly enhanced.
So far, a total of 19,357 people have been cured, including 1,511 patients who recovered in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. This takes the total recovery rate to 30.76 per cent.
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.
The health ministry has also explained the basis of classification of Covid-19 dedicated facilities into the three categories.
The Dedicated Covid Hospitals are hospitals that offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals shall have fully equipped ICUs, ventilators and beds with assured oxygen support.
These hospitals shall have separate areas for suspect and confirmed cases.
The Dedicated Covid Hospitals shall serve as referral centres for the Dedicated Covid Health Centres and the Covid Care Centres.
The Dedicated Covid Health Centres are hospitals that offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate.
The DCHCs shall have separate areas for suspect and confirmed cases.
These hospitals shall have beds with assured oxygen support and every DCHC is mapped to one or more Dedicated Covid Hospitals.
The Covid Care Centres shall offer care only for cases that have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild cases or Covid suspect cases.
These are makeshift facilities which may be set up by the States/UTs in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges, etc., both public and private.
These facilities shall have separate areas for suspected and confirmed cases.
Every DCCC is mapped to one or more DCHC and at least one DCH for referral purposes, the ministry said.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...