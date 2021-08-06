A promise kept, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The Lok Sabha, on Friday, cleared the Bill to end retrospective taxation. The Bill, which was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, proposes to amend the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the Finance Act, 2012.
It provides that tax demands raised on the basis of the 2012 retrospective amendment for any indirect transfer of Indian assets, if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012, shall be deemed never to have been passed or made. On May 28, 2012, the Finance Bill, 2012 got the President’s assent. It also envisages that no tax demand will be raised in future for transactions made before May 28, 2012 and the demand already raised will be ‘nullified’ with some conditions.
Before the Bill was passed by voice vote, Sitharaman said: “It was committed by the then Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley. He had said in principle, we do not believe in this. We could not act in 2014 because two cases were going on and the then Finance Minister had clearly said we will wait for them to reach logical conclusion and logical conclusion was reached in September 2020 in one case and in December 2020 in other case.”
Sitharaman said that those cases (Vodafone and Cairn) were studied and since this year’s Budget session was curtailed, a Bill could not be brought then.
“Now, we have come out with the Bill to keep the word given by the then Finance Minister, late Arun Jaitley under the leadership of PM Modi and keeping up commitment of BJP that we don’t believe in retrospective application of tax. We are fulfilling those words,” she said.
The Minister said there were 17 litigations due to the retrospective tax law and even the Supreme Court had said in 2012 that the tax could not be levied for the indirect transfer of shares of foreign companies.
“The Bill has been brought as a clarification,” she said.
Besides creating uncertainly in the minds of investors, the retrospective tax has, in recent months, been overturned by international arbitration tribunals in two high profile cases — the UK telecom giant Vodafone Group and oil producer Cairn Energy.
In the case of Cairn Energy, the arbitration tribunal had asked the Indian government to return the value of the shares it had seized and sold, the tax refund withheld and dividend confiscated to enforce the retrospective tax demand. With the government refusing to honour the award, Cairn Energy Plc approached a US court to seize the assets of Air India. It got an order from a French court to freeze 20 Indian properties in Paris to recover $1.2 billion, plus interest and penalties.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...