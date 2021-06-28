Action plan mooted for increasing indigenous production of rock phosphate

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers is said to be ready with an action plan to explore the indigenous sources of key raw materials required for phosphatic fertilisers such as DAP and NPK.

At a meeting of captains of fertiliser industry and key ministry officials chaired by Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, the Department of Fertilisers unveiled an action plan to make India self-reliant in rock phosphate, the key raw material in the making of DAP and NPK fertilisers. Currently, India imports 90 per cent of rock phosphate, an official statement said.

Mandaviya called for commercially exploitation and ramping up of production in the existing 30 lakh tonnes of phosphorite deposits available in Rajasthan, central part of peninsular India, Hirapur (Madhya Pradesh), Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Mussoorie syncline, Cuddapah basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said the department is working closely with the Department of Mining and Geological Survey of India to expedite the exploration in the potential potassic ore resources in Rajasthan’s Satipura, Bharusari and Lakhasar and in other States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The action plan included the steps to minimise the import dependency of costly raw material and make it accessible and affordable to farmers.

Rock phosphate is the key raw material for DAP and NPK fertilisers. Volatility in international prices affects domestic prices of fertilisers and hinders the progress and development of agriculture sector in the country, said the Minister who convened the meeting to explore ways to increase indigenous production of key ingredients.