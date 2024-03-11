Former Bank of Maharashtra Chief Executive AS Rajeev was sworn in as the Vigilance Commissioner at the Central Vigilance Commission on Monday.

He has been a career banker with over 38 years of experience in four banks, namely, Syndicate Bank, Indian Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

As the MD & CEO of Bank of Maharashtra for the last 5 years, Bank of Maharashtra successfully emerged from the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action and traversed to the next orbit of banking from a small-sized bank to a robust midsized bank. He effectively led the bank to position it as a top performing PSB in the country, in terms of all major business and profitability parameters having the best asset quality.

Also read: Former Bank of Maharashtra Chief Executive A S Rajeev appointed as Vigilance Commissioner

Rajeev has also served as a Nominee Director in EXIM Bank, New India Assurance Co Ltd and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). He has also been the Vice Chairman of the Indian Banks Association and a Member of Core Group constituted by RBI for implementation of Indian Accounting Standards.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Vigilance Commission.

The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, provides for the appointment of a Central Vigilance Commissioner and two Vigilance Commissioners. The tenure of the Vigilance Commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.