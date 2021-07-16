BEE launches energy efficiency tools for real estate sector

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Friday launched an online directory of building materials to boost energy efficiency in the real estate sector.
The BEE also released Eco Niwas Samhita 2021, a model code and verification framework for minimum energy performance requirements for building services.
“There is a plan for amendment of the Energy Conservation Act to make legal framework applicable for the residential sector. This code will come very handy as and when we make it legally mandatory,” BEE Director General Abhay Bakre said at “Aiming for Sustainable Habitat: New Initiatives in Building Energy Efficiency 2021” event.
The BEE will also train over 15,000 architects, engineers and government officials on Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) 2021).
A web-based platform ‘The Handbook of Replicable Designs for Energy Efficient Residential Buildings’ was also launched at the event as a learning tool which can be used to create a pool of ready-to-use resources of replicable designs to construct energy-efficient homes in India.
The BEE also launched an online Star Rating tool for energy efficient homesto improve energy-efficiency and reduce energy consumption. It will also provide performance analysis to help professionals decide the best options to pick for energy-efficiency of their homes.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...