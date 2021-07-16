BEE launches energy efficiency tools for real estate sector

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on Friday launched an online directory of building materials to boost energy efficiency in the real estate sector.

The BEE also released Eco Niwas Samhita 2021, a model code and verification framework for minimum energy performance requirements for building services.

“There is a plan for amendment of the Energy Conservation Act to make legal framework applicable for the residential sector. This code will come very handy as and when we make it legally mandatory,” BEE Director General Abhay Bakre said at “Aiming for Sustainable Habitat: New Initiatives in Building Energy Efficiency 2021” event.

The BEE will also train over 15,000 architects, engineers and government officials on Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS) 2021).

A web-based platform ‘The Handbook of Replicable Designs for Energy Efficient Residential Buildings’ was also launched at the event as a learning tool which can be used to create a pool of ready-to-use resources of replicable designs to construct energy-efficient homes in India.

The BEE also launched an online Star Rating tool for energy efficient homesto improve energy-efficiency and reduce energy consumption. It will also provide performance analysis to help professionals decide the best options to pick for energy-efficiency of their homes.