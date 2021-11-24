Cabinet approves ₹3,054 crore stipendiary support to apprentices

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the stipendiary support of ₹3,054 crore to apprentices who undergo apprenticeship training under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) of Ministry of Education for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 (upto March 31, 2026).
“Approximately 9 lakh apprentices will be trained by industry and commercial organisations. NATS is the Central Government’s scheme that has been demonstrated to enhance the employability of students who have successfully completed the apprenticeship training,” said the official release.
The apprentices who have completed graduate and diploma programmes in engineering, humanities, science and commerce will be given stipends of ₹9,000/- and ₹8,000/- per month respectively, it added.
The government has approved an expenditure of around ₹3,000 crore during the next five years. The NATS will provide apprenticeship in the emerging areas under ‘Production Linked Incentive’ (PLI) such as mobile manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing etc. The scheme will also be preparing skilled manpower for connectivity/logistics industry sectors, identified under GatiShakti.
Meanwhile, the CCEA also gave nod to the umbrella scheme “Ocean Services, Modelling, Application, Resources and Technology (O-SMART)” of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, for implementation during the period from 2021-26 at an overall cost of ₹2,177 crore.
The research and technology development pertaining to oceans in India was initiated by the Department of Ocean Development (DoD), that was set up in 1981 and later merged with the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and continuing since then.
It has also approved the formation of a company (special purpose vehicle) to privatise the electricity distribution business in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, sale of equity shares of the newly formed company to highest bidder and formation of trust(s) for serving employees’ liabilities.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...