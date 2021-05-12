Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI and Qatar Financial Centre Authority

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA).
The MoU would enhance cooperation between the institutes to strengthen the accounting profession and entrepreneurship base in Qatar.
MoU will endeavour to increase opportunities for members of ICAI to provide professional services through setting up practice for providing professional services in the State of Qatar in the areas of assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas, a government release said.
ICAI will also nurture and develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialised training programme, in collaboration with QFCA, it said adding that ICAI and QFCA will work together to explore the opportunities for Indian businesses in Qatar by organising roundtables and networking events, as the case may be mutually agreed.
ICAI and QFCA will also collaborate on opportunities that may arise in the fields of corporate governance, technical research and advice, quality assurance, forensic accounting, issues for small and medium- sized practices, Islamic Finance, Continuing Professional Development and other subjects of mutual interest.
ICAI has a strong membership base of over 6,000 members in West Asia, and Qatar (Doha) Chapter is amongst the most vibrant Chapters of ICAI. ICAI members hold key positions in various private and public companies and are actively involved in the support and development of the accounting profession in Qatar.
The signing of this MoU would provide an additional impetus to prospects of the ICAI Members in the entire West Asian Region to have better recognition and work to support Indian businesses desirous of doing business in Qatar and thus supporting the growth of Qatar and India's economies, it said.
The Cabinet has also approved the transfer of 1,500 square metres of land belonging to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Mussoorie to the State government of Uttarakhand for their infrastructure project, namely, 'Aerial Passenger Ropeway System' between Dehradun and Mussoorie.
The proposed ropeway is a mono-cable ropeway of 5,580 meters length under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode between Purkul Gaon, Dehradun (Lower Terminal Station) and Library, Mussoorie (Upper Terminal Station) being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹285 crore with a carrying capacity of 1,000 persons per hour per direction. This will considerably reduce the traffic flow on road route from Dehradun to Mussoorie.
In addition, this will generate direct employment of 350 and indirect employment of more than 1,500 people. Furthermore, once completed, the ropeway will be a huge attraction for tourists, which will boost the tourism industry in the State and create additional employment opportunities in the tourism sector.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...