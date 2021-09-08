Policy

Cabinet clears ₹10,683 crore PLI scheme for textile sector

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 08, 2021

Incentive to be provided to eligible units over five years

The Union Cabinet has cleared the much-awaited ₹10,683 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the textile sector, which covers items from the MMF (man-made fibre) and the technical textiles sectors.

The approved incentive will be provided to eligible units over a period of five years.

It is expected to generate an additional direct employment of 7.5 lakh and indirect employment of several lakhs more, according to the government.

“We want to create global champions in the textile sector,” said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

This will positively impact States like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha.

Published on September 08, 2021

