Cabinet clears waiver of compound interest on certain loans

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) is believed to have approved waiver of interest on interest for the Covid-stress moratorium period for certain categories of borrowers with loan amounts up to ₹2 crore.
Since the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, the government is expected to first inform the apex court and then make the matter public, according to sources. The court will hear this matter on November 2.
The total expenditure on the waiver is estimated at ₹6,000 crore.
The government will pay this amount to all banks whether it is in public or private sector.
No official announcement came after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, but two key government sources confirmed that the issue was included in the meeting at the last minute.
At its last hearing last week, the Supreme Court asked the government to implement the scheme.
Earlier this month, the government had submitted to the court that loans up to ₹2 crore taken by individuals and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will be eligible for a waiver of the compound interest during the six-month moratorium period, that is, March-August 2020.
The affidavit listed eight categories eligible for the waiver: MSME, education, housing, consumer durables, auto loans, credit card dues, personal loans to professionals and consumption loans, all up to ₹2 crore.
According to the government affidavit, full waiver of interest on all the loans and advances to all class and categories of borrowers for six-months period would cost ₹6-lakh crore.
“If the banks were to bear this burden, it would necessarily wipe out a substantial and major part of their net worth, rendering most of the banks unviable and raising a very serious question mark over their very survival,” it had said.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...