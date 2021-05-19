CBIC notifies changes in GST refund policy, revocation of cancelled registration

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) has notified changes in GST refund policy and revocation of cancellation of registration rules. Experts feel that these changes will give some relief to GST assesses.
Based on the notification, now refund application can be withdrawn at any time prior to issuance of refund provisional/final/payment/withhold/ rejection order. Some changes have been made in the procedure of withheld refund. The withheld refund can be released after the satisfaction of the proper officer or Commissioner.
Explaining these, Pawan Arora, Partner at Athena Law Associates, said that the biggest dispute regarding time limit of the new filing of refund application after receipt of deficiency notice had been resolved. Now, the time period up to date of communication of deficiency notice will not be counted in two years limitation for fresh refund application. “In my view, it should be given retrospective effect to dispose-off the pending litigations on this issue before the Courts,” he said.
Jay Jhaveri, Co-Partner at Bhuta Shah & Co summarised the changes into four - excluding time taken by GST officer in communicating deficiencies in refund application from the period of limitation provided under the act, enabling option for taxpayers to withdraw refund application post filing but before order for the same has been passed, enabling powers to proper officer for release of withheld refund if satisfied that the same is no longer liable to be withheld and simplifying the process in case refund is to be adjusted against any outstanding demand under the law.
According to him, though some expected changes have been left out, still changes made in CGST rules are critical that will have a far-reaching impact and will go a long way in easing the working capital burden for small taxpayers. However, “What remains to be seen is whether the GST officers will use these provisions and grant benefits to the tax-payers or behave conservatively in this regard as most of the reliefs are dependent on proper officers exercising the necessary powers after proper due diligence,” he said.
Section 23 of CGST Rules prescribe a process through which a registered person, whose registration is cancelled by the proper officer on his own motion, may apply for revocation of cancellation of registration, in FORM GST REG-21 within a period of 30 from the date of order for cancellation. After this line, the notification adds “or within such time period as extended by the Additional Commissioner or the Joint Commissioner or the Commissioner.”
According to Jhaveri, powers have now been given to relevant officers to extend timelines if taxpayers have not made an application for revocation within the specified time provided under the rules. “This was extremely necessary given the pandemic wherein taxpayers were unable to file returns on time leading to Suo-moto cancellation by the department,” he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...