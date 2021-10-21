CCEA approves PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the government’s ambitious ‘PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’ for multi-modal connectivity, including an institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and providing a support mechanism for the initiative.

“Implementation framework includes Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) with required technical competencies,” per an official release issued after the CCEA meeting on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the GatiShakti National Master Plan to speed up infrastructure projects worth ₹100 lakh crore across the country and reduce logistics costs. The plan seeks to promote multi-modal connectivity to economic zones with ambitious goals in road, railways, aviation, clean energy and digital connectivity.

The EGOS will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary and include Secretaries of 18 Ministries as members and Head of Logistics Division as Member Convenor, the release said. “It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP. EGOS shall also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronization of various activities, and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform,” it added.

To ensure efficient transportation of bulk goods on the requirement of various Ministries like steel, coal, fertilizer, the EGOS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side.

The NPG will include heads of the Network Planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries and assist the EGOS in its functions.

The TSU will have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors as aviation, maritime, public transport, rail, roads & highways and ports, as well as subject matter experts.