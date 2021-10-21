CCEA approves PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the government’s ambitious ‘PM GatiShakti National Master Plan’ for multi-modal connectivity, including an institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and providing a support mechanism for the initiative.
“Implementation framework includes Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGOS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) with required technical competencies,” per an official release issued after the CCEA meeting on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the GatiShakti National Master Plan to speed up infrastructure projects worth ₹100 lakh crore across the country and reduce logistics costs. The plan seeks to promote multi-modal connectivity to economic zones with ambitious goals in road, railways, aviation, clean energy and digital connectivity.
The EGOS will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary and include Secretaries of 18 Ministries as members and Head of Logistics Division as Member Convenor, the release said. “It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP. EGOS shall also set out the procedure and definitive framework for synchronization of various activities, and ensure that various initiatives of infrastructure development are part of the common integrated digital platform,” it added.
To ensure efficient transportation of bulk goods on the requirement of various Ministries like steel, coal, fertilizer, the EGOS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side.
The NPG will include heads of the Network Planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries and assist the EGOS in its functions.
The TSU will have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors as aviation, maritime, public transport, rail, roads & highways and ports, as well as subject matter experts.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...