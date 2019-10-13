Coal mine auctions: Ministry will allow mines with less than 3 bidders to go under hammer

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
The Ministry of Coal is going to allow mines with less than three interested bidders to be auctioned in the 11th round of coal mine auctions. This significant move comes after the 8th, 9th and 10th auction rounds saw a poor response with just six of the 27 mines finding the minimum three bidders required to go under the hammer.
“The decision to allow the auction of mines with just two bidders is in line with the October 2018 recommendations of the Pratyush Sinha committee. This will be implemented in the next (11th) round of coal mine auctions,” a top Coal Ministry official told BusinessLine.
“In all, 45 bids were received for the blocks on offer, but an adequate number of bids were received for just six out of the 27 blocks on offer in the recent (8th, 9th and 10th round) auctions. Another six blocks received interest for allocation to State or Central government entities. In total, 12 of the 42 blocks envisaged to be auctioned or allocated in this round are now in the fray,” the official said.
This August, the Coal Ministry started the process of auctioning 27 coal mines and allocating 15 mines to developers. This process was re-initiated after previous attempts elicited an inadequate response from bidders given poor market conditions. The allocation of blocks was restricted to Central and State PSUs.
A high-power expert committee was constituted in December 2017 under the chairmanship of Pratyush Sinha, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner. The committee — whose members included former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya and former Union Bank of India CMD Arun Tiwari — held four meetings.
It was formed after the annulment of the fourth and fifth coal mine auction rounds to non-power firms due to a tepid response.
The committee was tasked with examining the criteria in the coal mine bid system and study their challenges and efficacy. It also examined the difficulties in the fixed bid system and proposed suggestions for change of bid criteria.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
Key support cushioned the benchmark indices last week. But traders must be cautious
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
It is a top-quartile performer in the large- and mid-cap category
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...