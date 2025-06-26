The Coal Ministry will hire an academic or research institution, specialising in geology and mining, to evaluate success of the various central sector schemes (CSS) run by the Ministry.

The institution will also suggest to the Ministry whether the scheme should be continued beyond the current financial year.

The Ministry is considering an evaluation study of CSS for their continuation beyond FY26 for which an institution would be selected. The Ministry has floated a request for proposal (RfP) for the same.

Interested institutions can send their bids to the Ministry by July 7, 2025, which will be opened the next day. The Ministry will provide the selected institution with details of the CSS that it wants to be reviewed and evaluated.

The institution is likely to evaluate central schemes focusing on exploration and drilling, R&D projects of the Ministry as well as those concentrating on conservation, safety and infrastructure development in coal mines.

The selected institution will have to submit its report in three months from the date of signing the agreement with the Ministry.

Scope

The successful bidder will assess the strengths and weaknesses of these schemes. Whether the set rules and procedures of planning, monitoring and evaluation and administration need any review to meet the objectives of the schemes.

The institution will also provide recommendations as to how the Ministry can improve its strategic framework and implementation plan in the future.

The selected bidder will also assess the need for continuation of CSS beyond the 15th Finance Commission period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to 16th Finance Commission period. Evaluation of output-outcome indicator reports, which shall be provided by the Ministry.

In the coal exploration and drilling schemes, the selected institution will evaluate the existing methodology for estimation of Geological Report (GR), preparation cost and suggest improvements.

The selected bidder will also evaluate the Jharia and Raniganj master plans under the EMSC (Environment, Mining, Safety and Conservation) schemes.

Here, the institution will evaluate the year-wise work done by various agencies under the Master Plan of Jharia and Raniganj Coalfields, and its assessment.

It will offer suggestions for improving the implementation of the Master Plan for Jharia and Raniganj Coalfields with reference to dealing with fire, subsidence and rehabilitation as well as diversion of surface infrastructure.

Published on June 26, 2025