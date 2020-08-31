Covid-19: Japan extends ₹3,500 cr credit to India

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Japan on Monday said it would extend a development assistance loan of ₹3,500 crore (JPY 50 billion ) to India for the Covid-19 Crisis Emergency Response Support.
The Notes were exchanged on Monday between C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Japanese Ambassador Suzuki Satoshi.
This programme loan aims to support India’s efforts to fight Covid-19 and to prepare the health system to manage future epidemics and also to improve the resilience of India’s health systems against infectious diseases, an official statement said.
Besides this, Japan also gave India grant assistance of JPY 1 billion (nearly ₹70 crore) which would be used for providing medical equipment to strengthen the public health and medical system in India.
